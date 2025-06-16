Mamata Banerjee Pledges Market Revival After Devastating Blaze

In response to the devastating fire at Khidderpore market, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a comprehensive rehabilitation initiative aimed at reviving the historic site.

Banerjee proposed building a new and safer market, complete with modern fire management systems, ensuring affected traders receive financial assistance based on damage severity.

Temporary relocation plans are in place to ensure business continuity, while a detailed survey will assess the extent of damages and beneficiaries. Community awareness and preventive measures against fires were also emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)