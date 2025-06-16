Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Pledges Market Revival After Devastating Blaze

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee plans to rebuild the historical Khidderpore market with modern safety features following a massive fire. The government will provide financial aid to affected traders and temporary relocation until the new market is operational.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the devastating fire at Khidderpore market, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a comprehensive rehabilitation initiative aimed at reviving the historic site.

Banerjee proposed building a new and safer market, complete with modern fire management systems, ensuring affected traders receive financial assistance based on damage severity.

Temporary relocation plans are in place to ensure business continuity, while a detailed survey will assess the extent of damages and beneficiaries. Community awareness and preventive measures against fires were also emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

