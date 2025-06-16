India-US Trade Talks: Progress Towards Early Agreement

The anticipated India-US trade agreement is steadily progressing, with both sides expecting to finalize an early tranche before July 9, as stated by a high-ranking official on Monday.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal expressed optimism about concluding the initial phase of the deal within the stipulated timeline, given the active exchange of delegations between the two countries.

The US had implemented a 26% additional tariff on Indian goods on April 2, though it's currently suspended for a 90-day period ending on July 9, while the baseline 10% tariff persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)