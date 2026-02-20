Andhra Pradesh Partners with IBM to Train Youth in Future Tech

In a significant move to bolster Andhra Pradesh's technology workforce, the state's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a partnership with global tech giant IBM. The collaboration aims to train 100,000 youth in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and quantum computing.

The announcement was made during Naidu's address at the India AI Impact Summit–2026 held in New Delhi. He highlighted the importance of equipping young learners with industry-aligned skills that are crucial for the future job market.

The state government and IBM have signed a letter of intent to formalize this partnership. Senior Vice President Ana Paula and other IBM officials were present at the event, underscoring the potential impact of this initiative on Andhra Pradesh's tech ecosystem.

