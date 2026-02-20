Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Partners with IBM to Train Youth in Future Tech

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a collaboration with IBM to train 100,000 youth in AI, cybersecurity, and quantum computing. This initiative aims to enhance the tech skills of the state's workforce. A letter of intent was signed at the India AI Impact Summit–2026 in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-02-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 14:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move to bolster Andhra Pradesh's technology workforce, the state's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a partnership with global tech giant IBM. The collaboration aims to train 100,000 youth in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and quantum computing.

The announcement was made during Naidu's address at the India AI Impact Summit–2026 held in New Delhi. He highlighted the importance of equipping young learners with industry-aligned skills that are crucial for the future job market.

The state government and IBM have signed a letter of intent to formalize this partnership. Senior Vice President Ana Paula and other IBM officials were present at the event, underscoring the potential impact of this initiative on Andhra Pradesh's tech ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

