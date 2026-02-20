Left Menu

The Clash Over UPI: A Battle for Credit

A political battle unfolds over the credit for India's UPI system. The Congress claims its roots trace back to the UPA government, while Prime Minister Modi is criticized for claiming undeserved accolades. The discourse highlights the transformative impact of UPI on digital payments in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 14:40 IST
The Clash Over UPI: A Battle for Credit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The debate over the origins of India's celebrated Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has ignited a political feud. A day after French President Emmanuel Macron praised the system, the Congress party asserted the framework was conceived under the UPA administration between 2012 and 2013.

Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, likening him to a student in a group project who fails to contribute but claims credit. He emphasized that the foundational ideas of UPI were initiated by a committee led by Nandan Nilekani and backed by the UPA.

Meanwhile, Macron underscored the extraordinary impact of UPI on India's digital landscape, highlighting its role in enabling seamless payments. Modi, on the other hand, praised UPI for bridging digital gaps, though Congress argues the original vision wasn't his. The dispute underscores the critical transformative role of UPI in India's digital economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

