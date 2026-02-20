Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Battle Against Ganja: A Political Showdown

State Minister T M Anbarasan accuses the previous AIADMK government of failing to control the influx of ganja into Tamil Nadu, asserting that the current administration is implementing stringent measures to curb its sale. He defends the ruling DMK’s law and order record amid opposition attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-02-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 14:35 IST
State Minister T M Anbarasan has leveled serious accusations against the previous AIADMK government, claiming they failed to address the issue of ganja influx into Tamil Nadu effectively. He asserts that the current state government is taking strict measures to tackle the sale of contraband substances, a problem that has persisted for years.

Addressing a gathering on Thursday night, Anbarasan highlighted that thousands of people arrive in Chennai from northern states every day, some bringing small amounts of ganja. He criticized the past AIADMK regime for not implementing effective controls, contributing to the present situation. Anbarasan emphasized that Tamil Nadu remains the only Indian state to ban ganja, setting it apart from others.

Defending the DMK government's track record, Anbarasan countered Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami's recent criticisms regarding a breakdown of law and order and women's safety. The Minister pointed out that the current administration has not only fulfilled its election promises but has also launched initiatives beyond its electoral commitments.

