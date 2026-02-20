Left Menu

Poland's Bold Step: A Defensive Revival

Poland has withdrawn from the Ottawa Convention and plans to produce antipersonnel and anti-tank land mines to defend its eastern border against a perceived Russian threat. Deputy Defence Minister Pawel Zalewski emphasized their importance in protecting Poland's NATO flank, asserting mines will only be used if a real threat arises.

Updated: 20-02-2026 14:39 IST
Poland announced its exit from the Ottawa Convention, resuming the use of antipersonnel and anti-tank mines at its eastern border to counter threats from Russia. Deputy Defence Minister Pawel Zalewski asserts this strategic move is necessary to fortify NATO's eastern edge and protect the nation from Russia's aggressive posturing.

Poland had previously ratified the Ottawa Convention in 2012, completing its anti-personnel mine stockpile destruction by 2016. Given the tense geopolitical climate following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Poland joins other regional nations reassessing their treaty obligations, opting to ensure self-reliance in mine production.

The decision sparked criticism from human rights organizations, citing the dangers these controversial weapons pose to civilians. However, Zalewski clarified mines are a reserve measure, deployed solely when a veritable threat of Russian aggression arises, underscoring Poland's defensive stance.

