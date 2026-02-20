Left Menu

Shivoham: A Night of Spiritual Awakening in Delhi

Shivoham, an all-night Mahashivratri gathering, fused sacred rituals with cultural performances, redefining urban spiritual celebration. Co-hosted by Inneryatra and Shala, it united devotees for meditation, chanting, and cultural expressions. Renowned artists and spiritual leaders guided rituals, enhancing the event's profound connection with Sanatan Dharma and devotion to Shiva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 14:39 IST
Shivoham: Inneryatra and Shala Host Delhi's Biggest All-Night Mahashivratri Celebration Rooted in Sadhana, Devotion and Collective Awakening. Image Credit: ANI
In a vibrant testament to spiritual devotion and cultural heritage, Shivoham emerged as one of the most significant Mahashivratri celebrations, held in Delhi. Co-organized by Inneryatra and Shala, this all-night event brought together devotees, seekers, and cultural practitioners to engage in collective chanting, meditation, and celebration under the night sky.

The gathering was highlighted by cultural and devotional performances, bridging classical traditions with immersive spiritual expressions. Notable presentations included the Shiva Panchakshara Stotram by Odissi dancer Aradhana Sarangi and compelling kirtan fusions by Ash Haribol & Gowindas. The event's depth was further enriched by Kathakali performances and guided meditation led by spiritual content creator Hitesh ji.

Shivoham transcended its nature as a mere event, evolving into a shared spiritual movement with a focus on devotion and awareness. Through sacred rituals and a compelling narrative, attendees departed with a deeper connection to themselves and the enduring energy of Shiva, leaving a mark on urban spiritual celebrations.

