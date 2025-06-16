Pakistan's Central Bank Holds Interest Rate Amid Inflationary Pressures

Pakistan's central bank maintained its key interest rate at 11% on Monday, aligning with market expectations due to mounting inflationary pressures from global geopolitical tensions and erratic oil prices. The rate decision reflects cautious optimism despite volatile economic conditions.

This pause in rate movement follows the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) aggressive easing earlier this year, where rates were slashed from a peak of 22% to 11%. Analysts, including 11 out of 14 from a Reuters survey, foresaw this steady hold amid Israeli-Iranian conflicts affecting global commodity prices.

With headline inflation reaching 3.5% in May, surpassing government forecasts, the fiscal year's inflation is expected between 5.5% and 7.5%. This development coincides with Pakistan's contractionary budget aimed at spending cuts and a GDP growth target of 4.2% amidst broad economic stabilization efforts under an IMF program worth $7 billion.

