Left Menu

Pakistan's Central Bank Holds Interest Rate Amid Inflationary Pressures

Pakistan's central bank kept its interest rate at 11% amid inflation risks from geopolitical tensions and fluctuating oil prices. Analysts had predicted the rate would remain stable. The decision follows a budget with reduced spending and an optimistic GDP target, despite concerns about fiscal stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:30 IST
Pakistan's Central Bank Holds Interest Rate Amid Inflationary Pressures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan's central bank maintained its key interest rate at 11% on Monday, aligning with market expectations due to mounting inflationary pressures from global geopolitical tensions and erratic oil prices. The rate decision reflects cautious optimism despite volatile economic conditions.

This pause in rate movement follows the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) aggressive easing earlier this year, where rates were slashed from a peak of 22% to 11%. Analysts, including 11 out of 14 from a Reuters survey, foresaw this steady hold amid Israeli-Iranian conflicts affecting global commodity prices.

With headline inflation reaching 3.5% in May, surpassing government forecasts, the fiscal year's inflation is expected between 5.5% and 7.5%. This development coincides with Pakistan's contractionary budget aimed at spending cuts and a GDP growth target of 4.2% amidst broad economic stabilization efforts under an IMF program worth $7 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025