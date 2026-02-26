Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks Expert Panel on Aravalli Definitions amid Environmental Concerns

The Supreme Court has tasked the environment ministry and stakeholders to propose domain experts for a panel to define the Aravalli hills. Mining activities, previously halted, will be reconsidered following expert input. The court emphasized resolving ambiguities in criteria for environmental protection of the Aravallis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has directed the Ministry of Environment and other stakeholders to propose domain experts for a panel tasked with defining the Aravalli hills and ranges. This decision follows significant outcry over the current definition and its implications on lawful mining operations in the region.

During proceedings, the court, chaired by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, reiterated that only lawful mining would be permitted until the expert panel submits a comprehensive definition. The court has temporarily maintained its freeze on mining activities until 'critical ambiguities' regarding elevation and spacing are clarified.

The Ministry of Environment has been urged to speed up suggesting experts, while stakeholders are expected to file written notes shortly. The court aims to resolve any oversight in the previous definition to safeguard the ecological sanctity of the Aravallis on an urgent basis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

