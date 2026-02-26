Left Menu

South African Farmers Face Maize Harvest Decline

The South African farmers are projected to see a 3% decrease in maize harvest for the 2025/2026 season, with an expected yield of 16.13 million metric tons, according to the government's Crop Estimates Committee. The harvest will include 8.51 million metric tons of white maize and 7.62 million metric tons of yellow maize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:00 IST
South African Farmers Face Maize Harvest Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South African maize farmers are projected to experience a 3% drop in harvest for the 2025/2026 season, as reported by the Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) on Thursday.

The CEC's initial summer crop forecast indicates the maize yield will reach 16.13 million metric tons, a decline from the 16.65 million metric tons harvested in the previous year.

The harvest is expected to consist of 8.51 million metric tons of white maize intended for human consumption and 7.62 million metric tons of yellow maize, which is primarily used for animal feed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Address Rise in False Legal Complaints

Supreme Court to Address Rise in False Legal Complaints

 India
2
State Rights Clash: Delhi Police's Arrest Sparks Fury in Himachal Pradesh

State Rights Clash: Delhi Police's Arrest Sparks Fury in Himachal Pradesh

 India
3
Swift Police Action Leads to Rescue of Kidnapped Minor in Maharashtra

Swift Police Action Leads to Rescue of Kidnapped Minor in Maharashtra

 India
4
Uttar Pradesh ATS Nabs Suspected Rohingya with Allegedly Forged Documents

Uttar Pradesh ATS Nabs Suspected Rohingya with Allegedly Forged Documents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026