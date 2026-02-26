South African Farmers Face Maize Harvest Decline

South African maize farmers are projected to experience a 3% drop in harvest for the 2025/2026 season, as reported by the Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) on Thursday.

The CEC's initial summer crop forecast indicates the maize yield will reach 16.13 million metric tons, a decline from the 16.65 million metric tons harvested in the previous year.

The harvest is expected to consist of 8.51 million metric tons of white maize intended for human consumption and 7.62 million metric tons of yellow maize, which is primarily used for animal feed.

