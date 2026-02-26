Left Menu

Digital Architecture: Transforming the Energy Ecosystem

At the Mosambi Climate Conference, experts highlighted digital architecture's pivotal role in transforming the energy ecosystem. The second edition of this conference served as a platform for accelerating climate technology. Key discussions focused on carbon efficiency, energy intelligence, and integrating AI for grid management and energy efficiency.

Updated: 26-02-2026 19:01 IST
  • India

The Mosambi Climate Conference (MC2), part of Delhi's Climate Innovation Week, emphasized the need to integrate digital architecture into the energy ecosystem for pivotal transformation in climate efforts. Experts argued that digital advancements like carbon efficiency and energy intelligence are the frontier for optimizing demand-side energy.

Venkat Garimella, Vice President of Sustainability at Schneider Electric India, underscored digitalization as a key to enhancing resilience and competitiveness in energy management. The event, organized by the Climate Collective Foundation in partnership with Schneider Electric, convened policymakers, corporates, and startups to drive climate technology in the Global South.

Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog, stressed the importance of such platforms in transitioning from ideation to implementation. Sessions focused on overcoming scale bottlenecks and leveraging AI for energy efficiency were featured alongside a Startup Experience Zone to foster collaboration among key stakeholders.

