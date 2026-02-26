Historic Prisoner Exchange Signals Hope for Peace in Sweida

In a significant move towards achieving peace in Syria's southern Sweida province, government forces and Druze militiamen exchanged prisoners on Thursday. This rare occurrence signals a potential political resolution to ongoing tensions in the region.

The exchange, involving 25 prisoners from the Syrian government and 61 from Druze authorities, was conducted at a checkpoint in northern Sweida's al-Matuna area. The operation was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross, highlighting cooperative international efforts.

Stephan Sakalian, head of the ICRC delegation in Syria, expressed optimism that this exchange could lead to further dialogue between the involved parties. The recent consolidation efforts in Syria, following the ousting of former President Bashar Assad, emphasize the ongoing struggle for unification in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)