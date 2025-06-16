Tragedy and Transformation: Air India's Path to A Safer Future

In the wake of a devastating plane crash, Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran has called on staff to transform the tragedy into a driving force for safety improvements within the airline. During a large town hall meeting, he emphasized resilience and focus amidst potential criticism from the public and other stakeholders.

The crash involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London's Gatwick Airport. Shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, the aircraft lost altitude, leading to a catastrophic collision with buildings and resulting in the deaths of 271 people, marking the deadliest aviation disaster in a decade.

Amid an ongoing investigation, questions persist about technical elements such as engine thrust and landing gear position. Both Air India and Boeing face the task of rebuilding trust. Efforts to refurbish Air India's fleet and service standards are seen as critical to this objective, especially after its acquisition by Tata Group in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)