Crossing Borders: Exploring Hospitality Investment at IHIF Asia 2025

The International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) Asia is gearing up for its second yearly assembly at Regent Hong Kong from September 17 to 19, 2025. With an unprecedented lineup of speakers, the event promises insights into cross-border investment and capital flows in Asia's dynamic hospitality sector under the theme 'Beyond Borders: Markets, Capital, Growth.'

Participants will witness Hong Kong's vibrant culture with authentic networking experiences, including a Lion Dance, Tai Chi classes, and a Harbour Cruise. Additionally, a welcome message will greet attendees at Hong Kong International Airport, highlighting the support of the Hong Kong Tourism Board for the event.

'Combining global investment insights with Asian experiences at IHIF Asia this fall' is a key aspect according to IB Saravanan, Vice President, Questex Asia. The forum will bring together diverse stakeholders in hospitality investment, from high-net-worth individuals to leading hotel brands, aiming to foster investment opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region.

