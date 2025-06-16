Rebuilding Trust: Air India Faces Tragedy as a Catalyst for Change

On Monday, Air India's Chairman N. Chandrasekaran emphasized the imperative for improved airline safety following last week's catastrophic crash that killed over 271 people. Addressing staff at a town hall in New Delhi, he described the event as the most devastating crisis of his career.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was en route to London's Gatwick Airport but crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad. The accident resulted in a massive explosion, killing nearly all onboard and additional casualties on the ground, marking the worst aviation disaster in a decade.

The investigation, scrutinizing elements like the plane's engine thrust and landing gear, is pivotal for Air India, aiming to revamp its aging fleet. The crash challenges Boeing to restore public confidence, while Air India, under Tata Group ownership since 2022, seeks to revive its reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)