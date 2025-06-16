Air India Tragedy: Navigating Resilience Amidst Crisis

In a move to rally resilience among Air India employees after a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, Chairman N Chandrasekaran has described the incident as the most heartbreaking crisis of his career. Addressing nearly 700 employees, he urged them to remain steadfast and use the event as a catalyst for developing a safer airline.

On June 12, a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner tragically crashed shortly after takeoff, killing over 270 individuals. It lost altitude almost immediately after reaching 650 feet. Chairman Chandrasekaran emphasized the importance of allowing the ongoing investigations by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau to conclude before jumping to conclusions.

Visiting various command centers, Chandrasekaran reassured employees of the company's commitment to support those affected, treating them as family. He acknowledged the challenges of the aviation industry and stressed the need for enduring determination, checks, and certifications to enhance safety standards and elevate the airline's stature.

