Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives in Srinagar

A tragic accident in the Srinagar area resulted in the deaths of five individuals and critically injured three others when a speeding car collided head-on with a motorcycle. The incident occurred around 1:30 pm near Nanoura village on the Srinagar-Belatal road.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Vandana Singh, the car was returning from a family function when it collided with the motorcycle, dragging it for about 20 meters before both vehicles veered off into a ditch. Preliminary reports suggest a tyre burst may have been responsible for the tragic collision.

The victims, identified as Bharatlal, Ajay, Sanjeev, Vinod, and Rampal, died in the crash. The injured, named Khushi, Udaybhan, and Ankit, are receiving medical treatment in the district hospital. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended condolences to the bereaved families and promised necessary medical care for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)