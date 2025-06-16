Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives in Srinagar

A head-on collision between a car and a motorcycle in Srinagar resulted in five fatalities and three critical injuries. Preliminary investigations suggest a tyre burst caused the accident. The deceased include two motorcyclists and three car occupants, while the injured receive treatment at a local hospital.

A tragic accident in the Srinagar area resulted in the deaths of five individuals and critically injured three others when a speeding car collided head-on with a motorcycle. The incident occurred around 1:30 pm near Nanoura village on the Srinagar-Belatal road.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Vandana Singh, the car was returning from a family function when it collided with the motorcycle, dragging it for about 20 meters before both vehicles veered off into a ditch. Preliminary reports suggest a tyre burst may have been responsible for the tragic collision.

The victims, identified as Bharatlal, Ajay, Sanjeev, Vinod, and Rampal, died in the crash. The injured, named Khushi, Udaybhan, and Ankit, are receiving medical treatment in the district hospital. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended condolences to the bereaved families and promised necessary medical care for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

