Sri Lanka's Economic Reforms: A Journey to Stability

During a visit to Sri Lanka, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath lauded the country's significant strides in economic reforms, noting the critical importance of continued progress for enduring stability.

Meeting with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Gopinath acknowledged the electoral mandate given to the ruling National People's Power, highlighting how this strengthens the government's capability in enacting reforms.

Sri Lanka received a USD 2.9 billion IMF bailout in March 2023 amid a financial crisis, and has since shown positive economic growth, stabilizing macroeconomic factors and reducing inflation.

