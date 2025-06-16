Sri Lanka's Economic Reforms: A Journey to Stability
IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath praised Sri Lanka's economic reforms during a visit, stressing the need for sustained efforts to secure lasting stability. Gopinath met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, whose government has received strong electoral support. Sri Lanka's progress includes a USD 2.9 billion IMF bailout.
During a visit to Sri Lanka, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath lauded the country's significant strides in economic reforms, noting the critical importance of continued progress for enduring stability.
Meeting with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Gopinath acknowledged the electoral mandate given to the ruling National People's Power, highlighting how this strengthens the government's capability in enacting reforms.
Sri Lanka received a USD 2.9 billion IMF bailout in March 2023 amid a financial crisis, and has since shown positive economic growth, stabilizing macroeconomic factors and reducing inflation.
