Uttar Pradesh Partners with Nasscom to Empower Youth with Emerging Tech Skills

The Uttar Pradesh government and Nasscom have signed an MoU to train youth in emerging technologies through the Future Skills Prime program. This initiative aims to develop industry-relevant skills and create employment opportunities, establishing the state as an AI innovation hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a significant collaboration with Nasscom to facilitate training in emerging technologies for the state's youth. This step is part of a broader strategy to enhance industry-relevant skills and expand employment avenues.

The partnership, formalized through an MoU signed between the Centre for e-Governance, IT and Electronics department of Uttar Pradesh, and Nasscom, was announced at a high-profile conference. Attendees included leading companies, policymakers, academicians, and technical experts who discussed advancements and potentials in AI innovation.

Nasscom CEO Abhilasha Gaur highlighted the potential within Uttar Pradesh's workforce while addressing the conference. Principal Secretary of IT and Electronics, Anurag Yadav, emphasized the conference's goal of positioning the state as a center for AI innovation by enhancing digital capabilities and fostering collaboration between industry, government, and academic institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

