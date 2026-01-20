Uttar Pradesh Partners with Nasscom to Empower Youth with Emerging Tech Skills

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a significant collaboration with Nasscom to facilitate training in emerging technologies for the state's youth. This step is part of a broader strategy to enhance industry-relevant skills and expand employment avenues.

The partnership, formalized through an MoU signed between the Centre for e-Governance, IT and Electronics department of Uttar Pradesh, and Nasscom, was announced at a high-profile conference. Attendees included leading companies, policymakers, academicians, and technical experts who discussed advancements and potentials in AI innovation.

Nasscom CEO Abhilasha Gaur highlighted the potential within Uttar Pradesh's workforce while addressing the conference. Principal Secretary of IT and Electronics, Anurag Yadav, emphasized the conference's goal of positioning the state as a center for AI innovation by enhancing digital capabilities and fostering collaboration between industry, government, and academic institutions.

