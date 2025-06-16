International Experts Join Investigation Into Air India Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) of the United States is leading a parallel investigation into the tragic Air India plane crash that claimed 270 lives. This crash grabbed international attention, prompting the involvement of several foreign experts to determine the cause of the accident.

Indian authorities had earlier initiated a probe through the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) following the crash of Air India's London-bound Boeing 787-8. The aircraft collided with a building shortly after takeoff, leading to a deadly fire.

The NTSB's involvement follows protocols for investigating accidents involving American-made aircraft. Recovery of both the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder marks a significant development in the investigation, promising vital insights into the crash. The AAIB is being supported by officials from the Airports Authority of India and Gujarat police.