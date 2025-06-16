Left Menu

International Experts Join Investigation Into Air India Crash

The NTSB has joined the investigation into the Air India Boeing 787-8 crash that killed 241 on board and 29 on the ground after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Both the FDR and CVR have been recovered, aiding the investigation efforts led by international experts.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) of the United States is leading a parallel investigation into the tragic Air India plane crash that claimed 270 lives. This crash grabbed international attention, prompting the involvement of several foreign experts to determine the cause of the accident.

Indian authorities had earlier initiated a probe through the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) following the crash of Air India's London-bound Boeing 787-8. The aircraft collided with a building shortly after takeoff, leading to a deadly fire.

The NTSB's involvement follows protocols for investigating accidents involving American-made aircraft. Recovery of both the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder marks a significant development in the investigation, promising vital insights into the crash. The AAIB is being supported by officials from the Airports Authority of India and Gujarat police.

