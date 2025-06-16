Left Menu

Hyundai Begins Engine Production at Talegaon Plant

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has officially started the production of passenger vehicle engines at its Talegaon plant in Maharashtra, effective June 16, 2025. The plant, acquired from General Motors India, has an annual production capacity of 1.3 lakh units. Full passenger vehicle production will commence later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:39 IST
Hyundai Begins Engine Production at Talegaon Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has taken a significant step in expanding its manufacturing capabilities by starting the production of passenger vehicle engines at its Talegaon facility in Maharashtra. This marks a milestone for the company, with operations commencing from June 16, 2025.

The Talegaon plant, which was acquired from General Motors India in a deal completed last year, boasts an annual production capacity of 1.3 lakh engine units. Hyundai had previously announced its readiness to launch operations at this new site by the end of 2025.

While the production of engines is now underway, Hyundai has indicated that the start of passenger vehicle manufacturing at the plant will be announced at a later date. This development reflects Hyundai's strategic investment in enhancing its manufacturing footprint in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025