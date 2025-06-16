Hyundai Begins Engine Production at Talegaon Plant

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has taken a significant step in expanding its manufacturing capabilities by starting the production of passenger vehicle engines at its Talegaon facility in Maharashtra. This marks a milestone for the company, with operations commencing from June 16, 2025.

The Talegaon plant, which was acquired from General Motors India in a deal completed last year, boasts an annual production capacity of 1.3 lakh engine units. Hyundai had previously announced its readiness to launch operations at this new site by the end of 2025.

While the production of engines is now underway, Hyundai has indicated that the start of passenger vehicle manufacturing at the plant will be announced at a later date. This development reflects Hyundai's strategic investment in enhancing its manufacturing footprint in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)