Africa CDC Backs 15 Youth-Led Health Innovations Through Bingwa PLUS

In a major stride toward fostering youth-driven public health transformation across the continent, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has unveiled the 15 winners of the Bingwa PLUS Y-Health Incubator Pitch Competition, held in Abuja, Nigeria from May 27 to 30, 2025. The competition spotlighted the creativity, leadership, and resilience of young African innovators aged 18 to 35 tackling some of the region’s most pressing health challenges.

The Bingwa PLUS Programme: A Platform for Health Innovation

The Bingwa PLUS initiative is a strategic extension of the African Union Bingwa Initiative, launched in 2022, and serves as a capacity-building platform tailored for young leaders with a passion for public health impact. Developed in partnership with GIZ, African Union, and YouthHub Africa, the programme represents Africa CDC’s commitment to nurturing a new generation of public health champions through innovation, mentorship, and funding.

Participants received comprehensive support through a six-week self-paced training that focused on:

Health leadership and strategic visioning

Project design and implementation frameworks

Communication and advocacy tools

Resource mobilization and partnership development

Monitoring, evaluation, and impact tracking

These modules provided the young changemakers with the skills to transform ideas into sustainable, scalable health solutions for their communities.

From 50 Applicants to 15 Winners

Out of 50 pre-screened candidates, 30 finalists were selected to attend the in-person pitch event in Abuja. During the dynamic two-day competition, finalists showcased their health solutions before a prestigious panel of judges, including public health experts, development partners, and industry stakeholders.

The 15 winning teams were chosen for their innovation, feasibility, community relevance, and scalability. Each winning project will receive a seed grant of EUR 1,500 to EUR 3,000, in addition to customized mentorship from Africa CDC’s network of public health and innovation professionals.

Catalyzing Youth-Driven Impact

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Dr. Chrys Promesse Kaniki, Africa CDC Senior Technical Officer for Strategic Programmes and Youth Programmes Lead, underscored the importance of the initiative:

“This event exemplifies the power of youth-led innovation in transforming health landscapes across Africa. By investing in young leaders and their ideas, we are fostering a new generation of health innovators equipped to tackle Africa’s most urgent health challenges.”

What Comes Next: Implementation and Scaling

The winning projects now transition into an intensive implementation phase, during which they will receive continued support in:

Operationalizing their solutions at the community level

Measuring impact and adjusting for effectiveness

Leveraging mentorship to connect with wider networks and funders

Accessing Africa CDC platforms for visibility and technical guidance

The programme will also document and amplify these success stories to inspire other young health leaders across the continent. Africa CDC aims to create a replicable model of youth-led innovation that can be adapted in other regions and sectors.

A Snapshot of Winning Innovations (Examples*)

While the complete list of awardees can be accessed through Africa CDC’s official channels, the innovations span a diverse range of public health challenges, including:

Mobile platforms for maternal and neonatal health tracking

Community-based mental health awareness campaigns

AI-powered early detection tools for infectious disease outbreaks

Low-cost diagnostics for rural clinics

Youth-centered sexual and reproductive health education modules

(*Note: Actual list available on Africa CDC’s site)

A Vision for the Future

The Bingwa PLUS competition is not just an event—it is part of a broader strategic investment in youth, innovation, and health system resilience. As Africa continues to grapple with the aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing structural healthcare challenges, the empowerment of young minds is a critical lever for change.

Africa CDC, through its Strategic Youth Programmes, reaffirms that the future of Africa’s health systems lies in the hands of its youth. With initiatives like Bingwa PLUS, the institution is laying the groundwork for a continent driven by locally-led solutions, inclusive growth, and sustained health equity.