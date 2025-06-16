Left Menu

Mali Government Clashes with Barrick Gold over Unpaid Taxes

A judge in Mali has placed Barrick Gold under provisional administration amid a tax dispute with the government. The company, struggling with unpaid taxes claims, has been in conflict with military rulers. While arbitration proceedings are ongoing, operations are now overseen by an external administrator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Mali

In a significant development, a Malian judge has ordered Barrick Gold, a Canadian mining company, to be placed under provisional administration. This decision is part of a broader dispute with Mali's military government concerning alleged unpaid taxes.

Following the ruling, Judge Issa Aguibou Diallo announced the imminent appointment of Zoumana Makadji as the provisional administrator for Barrick Gold. The company, burdened by claims of tax evasion and previous unfair contracts, had previously offered a settlement of USD 370 million to the Malian government.

Despite ongoing arbitration efforts by Barrick, the government intensified actions against the company by arresting employees and suspending gold exports. As one of Africa's top gold producers, Mali's current leadership is turning up the heat on foreign mining firms, following the military's rise to power in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

