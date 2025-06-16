Tragic Collision on Hisar-Barwala Bypass Claims Four Lives

A tragic accident occurred on the Hisar-Barwala bypass, claiming the lives of four individuals, including an elderly couple. The incident took place on Monday evening, police reported.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. as the victims were returning to Surjakhera village, Jind, from a hospital in Hisar. The accident transpired about 40 kilometers from Hisar.

The car's tyre reportedly burst, causing it to veer uncontrollably and collide with an oncoming truck. Police identified the deceased as Mahabir Singh, 65, his wife Roshni Devi, 62, Sandeep, 42, and Sunil Kumar, the driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)