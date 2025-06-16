Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Hisar-Barwala Bypass Claims Four Lives

A fatal accident on the Hisar-Barwala bypass resulted in four deaths when a car's tyre burst, leading to a collision with a truck. The victims, an elderly couple and two others, were residents of Surjakhera village, Jind, returning from a hospital visit in Hisar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic accident occurred on the Hisar-Barwala bypass, claiming the lives of four individuals, including an elderly couple. The incident took place on Monday evening, police reported.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. as the victims were returning to Surjakhera village, Jind, from a hospital in Hisar. The accident transpired about 40 kilometers from Hisar.

The car's tyre reportedly burst, causing it to veer uncontrollably and collide with an oncoming truck. Police identified the deceased as Mahabir Singh, 65, his wife Roshni Devi, 62, Sandeep, 42, and Sunil Kumar, the driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

