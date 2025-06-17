EU-Backed Renovation Reopens Berizka Preschool in War-Hit Ukrainian Village

In a powerful demonstration of international solidarity and local resilience, the Berizka preschool in the village of Ulaniv, Ukraine, has officially reopened following an extensive renovation financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB) — the lending arm of the European Union. The €420,000 project is part of a broader initiative to restore essential social infrastructure across Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion.

Berizka now offers a modern, safe, and inclusive learning environment for more than 110 children, many of whom are from internally displaced families. The preschool's reopening reflects a coordinated push by European partners and Ukrainian institutions to ensure that children can continue learning and growing — even in times of war.

From Destruction to Renewal: The Berizka Upgrade

The renovation of Berizka Preschool was carried out between May 2024 and June 2025 as part of the “Ukraine Early Recovery Programme”, a joint EU-EIB initiative supported by:

The Ukrainian Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine

The Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration

The Ulaniv Village Council

With technical assistance from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

Key upgrades include:

Thermal insulation of the building to reduce heating costs and enhance energy efficiency.

Installation of energy-saving windows and doors, crucial for managing energy consumption during wartime.

A new metal roof, reconstructed porches, and two accessibility ramps to accommodate parents and children with limited mobility.

“The renovated preschool shows how the EIB supports Ukraine’s long-term recovery,” said Teresa Czerwińska, EIB Vice-President. “We invest in resilient, energy-efficient infrastructure that strengthens local communities and ensures continuity of vital services for people.”

Berizka: A Lifeline for Children and Families

For the village of Ulaniv, Berizka preschool is not just a building—it is a community anchor that provides safety, structure, and stability for children in a time of profound uncertainty. Its renovation supports both emotional and educational development, which are essential components of long-term national recovery.

“Thanks to support from the EU and EIB, over 110 children, including those from displaced families, now have a modern, comfortable space to learn and grow,” said Oleksandr Hotsulyak, Head of Ulaniv Village Council. “Investing in early childhood education lays the foundation for children's resilience and development.”

Part of a Wider EU-Ukraine Recovery Strategy

Berizka is one of 100 educational institutions across Ukraine undergoing renovations under the EIB’s recovery umbrella. In the Vinnytsia region alone, the EIB has supported seven recovery projects worth a combined €7.6 million. These include:

Reconstruction of four schools

Restoration of two water and wastewater facilities

Renovation of one community and administrative service center

In 2024 alone, three projects were completed: two schools in Stryzhavka and a sewer system in Zhmerynka.

“Berizka preschool is a powerful example of how EU support is already making a tangible difference,” said Stefan Schleuning, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine. “Together with Ukraine, we are restoring essential services and strengthening communities.”

A Model for Community-Led Recovery

This project also showcases how international financing and local leadership can work hand-in-hand. Through its technical role, UNDP has helped local authorities identify and prioritize community needs, ensuring that projects are locally relevant and sustainably managed.

“By connecting Ukrainian communities with EIB financing mechanisms, UNDP helps ensure recovery efforts are truly community-led,” said Jaco Cilliers, UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine.

“Restoring access to education is a shared priority with our European partners,” added Oleksii Kuleba, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration. “Together, we are rebuilding social infrastructure and introducing modern energy-efficient solutions that make communities more resilient.”

Looking Ahead: Investing in Ukraine’s Future

With the number of displaced and war-affected children growing, early childhood education facilities like Berizka are critical for long-term recovery and national cohesion. Beyond just bricks and mortar, the EU-EIB partnership aims to preserve hope and opportunity for Ukraine’s next generation.

“These results are possible thanks to the strength and dedication of local workers, who continue delivering essential services despite the war,” said Natalia Zabolotna, First Deputy Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration.

The reopening of Berizka symbolizes the restoration of daily life, the resilience of Ukrainian communities, and the unwavering support of European partners. As Ukraine continues to endure and rebuild, projects like this serve as beacons of recovery, resilience, and hope.