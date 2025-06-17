Left Menu

Engine Trouble Delays Air India Flight, Passengers Deplaned

An Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai faced an engine issue at Kolkata airport, causing passengers to deplane. The Boeing 777-300 experienced a left engine snag, delaying takeoff. Passengers were safely deboarded and provided with accommodations as needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-06-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 11:19 IST
Engine Trouble Delays Air India Flight, Passengers Deplaned
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight traveling from San Francisco to Mumbai encountered an engine malfunction during a stopover at Kolkata airport, leading to a delay and deplaning of passengers, officials reported early Tuesday morning.

The Boeing 777-300, known for its typically reliable performance, arrived punctually at 12.45 am. However, complications arose with the aircraft's left engine, preventing timely departure, according to sources within Air India.

Efforts to rectify the technical issue were unsuccessful, prompting the captain to seek and obtain permission for passenger deplaning. All 212 travelers were informed of the circumstances at 5.20 am and were given necessary amenities such as breakfast, hotels, or alternative flights based on individual preferences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025