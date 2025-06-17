Engine Trouble Delays Air India Flight, Passengers Deplaned

An Air India flight traveling from San Francisco to Mumbai encountered an engine malfunction during a stopover at Kolkata airport, leading to a delay and deplaning of passengers, officials reported early Tuesday morning.

The Boeing 777-300, known for its typically reliable performance, arrived punctually at 12.45 am. However, complications arose with the aircraft's left engine, preventing timely departure, according to sources within Air India.

Efforts to rectify the technical issue were unsuccessful, prompting the captain to seek and obtain permission for passenger deplaning. All 212 travelers were informed of the circumstances at 5.20 am and were given necessary amenities such as breakfast, hotels, or alternative flights based on individual preferences.

