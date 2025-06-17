Race for Renault CEO: A Quest to Maintain Independence

The unexpected resignation of Luca de Meo as CEO of Renault has initiated a critical search for his replacement. Industry insiders point to Denis Le Vot and Maxime Picat as leading contenders to steer Renault's turnaround efforts. Stakeholders are closely watching, with Renault shares dropping significantly, while Kering shares, where de Meo will soon serve as CEO, saw positive movement.

The departure of de Meo raises questions about Renault's strategic direction, its capacity to remain independent in a fiercely competitive market, and its ability to sustain partnerships essential for its survival. Analysts emphasize the need for strong leadership to confront these challenges.

The competition for Renault's CEO position sees veteran insiders and potential external candidates from rival firms being evaluated. Whoever takes on the role will need to address numerous industry challenges, including emerging competition from Chinese automakers and the costly shift toward electrification.

