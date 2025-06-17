Jupiter Unveils Rewarding RuPay Credit Card with CSB Bank Partnership
Jupiter partners with CSB Bank to launch a RuPay credit card that promises over ₹50,000 in annual rewards. The Edge+ Card integrates UPI and traditional card features, offering significant cashback on popular platforms and daily purchases and aims to redefine user-centric payment experiences for digitally-savvy consumers.
- Country:
- India
Leading Indian financial app Jupiter, in collaboration with CSB Bank, has introduced the highly rewarding Edge+ CSB Bank RuPay Credit Card.
This strategic launch is a significant step in Jupiter's journey to enhance its user-centric payment ecosystem. The Edge+ Card offers seamless integration of UPI and credit card transactions, providing over ₹50,000 in annual rewards and insights into personal finance management.
Designed primarily for digital native consumers, the card delivers unprecedented rewards on popular platforms such as Amazon, Myntra, and MakeMyTrip, without any annual fee. Jupiter Founder & CEO Jitendra Gupta emphasized the card's role in enriching consumer experiences, aligning with Jupiter's philosophy of simple and powerful financial operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jupiter
- CSB Bank
- RuPay
- credit card
- Edge+
- UPI
- rewards program
- cashback
- Amazon
- Myntra
ALSO READ
UPI transactions hit record high of Rs 25.14 lakh crore in May
Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island
Fraudsters Nabbed for Duping Agniveer Over Phone Trick
Sebi Introduces UPI Payment Mechanism to Bolster Investor Confidence
Sebi Introduces Secure UPI Payment Mechanism to Safeguard Investors