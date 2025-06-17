Jupiter Unveils Rewarding RuPay Credit Card with CSB Bank Partnership

Leading Indian financial app Jupiter, in collaboration with CSB Bank, has introduced the highly rewarding Edge+ CSB Bank RuPay Credit Card.

This strategic launch is a significant step in Jupiter's journey to enhance its user-centric payment ecosystem. The Edge+ Card offers seamless integration of UPI and credit card transactions, providing over ₹50,000 in annual rewards and insights into personal finance management.

Designed primarily for digital native consumers, the card delivers unprecedented rewards on popular platforms such as Amazon, Myntra, and MakeMyTrip, without any annual fee. Jupiter Founder & CEO Jitendra Gupta emphasized the card's role in enriching consumer experiences, aligning with Jupiter's philosophy of simple and powerful financial operations.

