Operational Issues: Ahmedabad-London Flight Cancellation Post-Tragedy
Air India's flight from Ahmedabad to London, which resumed with a new code after the tragic crash of AI-171, was cancelled due to operational issues. The crash had suspended flights, leading to the new code AI-159. The cause of cancellation remains unspecified.
- India
Air India cancelled its flight from Ahmedabad to London, which had resumed after the tragic crash in June. The AI-159 flight was halted due to 'operational issues', according to an airport official.
The flight was initially supposed to depart at 3 pm from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. This represents a continuity issue after the new code was introduced post-crash.
The exact nature of the 'operational issues' leading to the cancellation was unclear, highlighting ongoing disruptions in the flight schedule following the horrific AI-171 crash that resulted in significant loss of life.
