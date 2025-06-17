Operational Issues: Ahmedabad-London Flight Cancellation Post-Tragedy

Air India cancelled its flight from Ahmedabad to London, which had resumed after the tragic crash in June. The AI-159 flight was halted due to 'operational issues', according to an airport official.

The flight was initially supposed to depart at 3 pm from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. This represents a continuity issue after the new code was introduced post-crash.

The exact nature of the 'operational issues' leading to the cancellation was unclear, highlighting ongoing disruptions in the flight schedule following the horrific AI-171 crash that resulted in significant loss of life.

