Operational Issues: Ahmedabad-London Flight Cancellation Post-Tragedy

Air India's flight from Ahmedabad to London, which resumed with a new code after the tragic crash of AI-171, was cancelled due to operational issues. The crash had suspended flights, leading to the new code AI-159. The cause of cancellation remains unspecified.

Updated: 17-06-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 14:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India cancelled its flight from Ahmedabad to London, which had resumed after the tragic crash in June. The AI-159 flight was halted due to 'operational issues', according to an airport official.

The flight was initially supposed to depart at 3 pm from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. This represents a continuity issue after the new code was introduced post-crash.

The exact nature of the 'operational issues' leading to the cancellation was unclear, highlighting ongoing disruptions in the flight schedule following the horrific AI-171 crash that resulted in significant loss of life.

