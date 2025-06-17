Google Unveils AI-Driven Safety Charter for India’s Digital Future

In a significant stride towards fortifying India's digital landscape, Google introduced its Safety Charter at the 'Safer with Google India Summit' on Tuesday. The announcement underscores the tech giant's unwavering commitment to fostering a secure online environment through responsible AI integration, aimed at empowering users, businesses, and the government.

The Charter's strategic framework is underpinned by three essential pillars: safeguarding users from online scams, enhancing cybersecurity for governmental and enterprise systems, and promoting responsible AI deployment. Google's Digikavach program has played a pivotal role, impacting over 177 million Indians with its AI-driven protections and awareness campaigns targeting financial fraud.

Recent advances show Search detecting 20 times more scam pages, with significant reductions in impersonation attacks and scam transaction alerts. Google Messages and Google Play Protect demonstrate robust threat intervention, while Google Pay's AI solutions have mitigated substantial financial losses, emphasizing Google's holistic approach to cybersecurity.

Bolstering these efforts, Google.org has pledged an additional USD 5 million to The Asia Foundation's APAC Cybersecurity Fund, fostering new cyber-clinics and educational partnerships with Indian universities. Google's collaboration with IIT-Madras on Post-Quantum Cryptography highlights its forward-thinking security initiatives. Preeti Lobana and Heather Adkins from Google accentuate the importance of trust and advanced AI tools in bridging security gaps, marking a proactive stance against evolving threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)