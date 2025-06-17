Hyderabad Launches Direct Flights to Addis Ababa, Boosting Global Connectivity

The GMR group announced on Tuesday the commencement of direct flight services from Hyderabad to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The new route is managed by Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

The inaugural flight successfully took off after a celebratory ceremony, with attendance by senior officials from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), Ethiopian Airlines, and airport stakeholders, marking a significant milestone in the airport's pursuit to broaden international connectivity.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL, expressed delight at Ethiopian Airlines' service expansion, emphasizing the route's importance in enhancing connectivity between South India and Africa. The new service is anticipated to create avenues for commerce, tourism, cultural exchange, and economic investment between the regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)