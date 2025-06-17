Left Menu

Hyderabad Launches Direct Flights to Addis Ababa, Boosting Global Connectivity

The GMR group announced new direct flights connecting Hyderabad to Addis Ababa. This new route enhances international connectivity between South India and Africa, promising seamless travel for passengers. The initiative is expected to boost commerce, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-06-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 14:59 IST
Hyderabad Launches Direct Flights to Addis Ababa, Boosting Global Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The GMR group announced on Tuesday the commencement of direct flight services from Hyderabad to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The new route is managed by Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

The inaugural flight successfully took off after a celebratory ceremony, with attendance by senior officials from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), Ethiopian Airlines, and airport stakeholders, marking a significant milestone in the airport's pursuit to broaden international connectivity.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL, expressed delight at Ethiopian Airlines' service expansion, emphasizing the route's importance in enhancing connectivity between South India and Africa. The new service is anticipated to create avenues for commerce, tourism, cultural exchange, and economic investment between the regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025