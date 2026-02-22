Tragedy in Shi-Yomi: SUV Plunges into Gorge, One Dead

An SUV accident in Shi-Yomi district, Arunachal Pradesh, early Sunday has left one person dead and three others seriously injured, according to police reports.

The vehicle, heading towards Aalo in West Siang district, veered off the road near Yapik village and plunged 70-80 meters into a gorge. The incident occurred between midnight and 1 am.

The deceased, identified as 40-year-old businessman Sandeep Kumar Sain from Aalo, was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident, with injured individuals receiving treatment at Aalo zonal hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)