Left Menu

Tragedy in Shi-Yomi: SUV Plunges into Gorge, One Dead

An SUV accident in Shi-Yomi district, Arunachal Pradesh, claimed the life of Sandeep Kumar Sain and injured three others. The vehicle skidded into a gorge near Yapik village. Authorities are investigating the incident, while the injured receive medical care at Aalo hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 22-02-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 12:07 IST
Tragedy in Shi-Yomi: SUV Plunges into Gorge, One Dead
  • Country:
  • India

An SUV accident in Shi-Yomi district, Arunachal Pradesh, early Sunday has left one person dead and three others seriously injured, according to police reports.

The vehicle, heading towards Aalo in West Siang district, veered off the road near Yapik village and plunged 70-80 meters into a gorge. The incident occurred between midnight and 1 am.

The deceased, identified as 40-year-old businessman Sandeep Kumar Sain from Aalo, was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident, with injured individuals receiving treatment at Aalo zonal hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

 India
2
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

 India
3
Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

 India
4
PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat in Meerut.

PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat in Meerut.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026