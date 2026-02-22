Tragedy in Shi-Yomi: SUV Plunges into Gorge, One Dead
An SUV accident in Shi-Yomi district, Arunachal Pradesh, claimed the life of Sandeep Kumar Sain and injured three others. The vehicle skidded into a gorge near Yapik village. Authorities are investigating the incident, while the injured receive medical care at Aalo hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 22-02-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 12:07 IST
- Country:
- India
An SUV accident in Shi-Yomi district, Arunachal Pradesh, early Sunday has left one person dead and three others seriously injured, according to police reports.
The vehicle, heading towards Aalo in West Siang district, veered off the road near Yapik village and plunged 70-80 meters into a gorge. The incident occurred between midnight and 1 am.
The deceased, identified as 40-year-old businessman Sandeep Kumar Sain from Aalo, was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident, with injured individuals receiving treatment at Aalo zonal hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar admitted to hospital in Pune after suffering from mild dehydration: Doctors.
Brewing Inclusion: How Cafe Arpan Redefines Hospitality
Trump Plans Hospital Ship Deployment to Greenland Amid Political Tensions
Man Arrested After Vandalizing Hospital Labour Room
Tragic Death Sparks Investigation at Pattambi Hospital