BJP Calls for Resignation and Probe into Minister Nehru's Alleged Corruption

The BJP has urged the Tamil Nadu government to dismiss Minister K N Nehru and initiate a CBI investigation over corruption allegations in the Municipal Administration department. The demand follows a Madras High Court directive for the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to file an FIR against Nehru.

Minister K N Nehru
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has intensified its demands for accountability from the Tamil Nadu government as it urges the removal of Minister K N Nehru from the Cabinet. This comes amid allegations of corruption within the Municipal Administration, a portfolio under Nehru's purview.

These demands coincide with the Madras High Court's directive issued on February 20, instructing the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to file an FIR against Nehru. The court's ruling exposes what the Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad describes as the DMK government's 'systemic plunder'. A Division bench, with Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava leading, identified prima facie evidence of corruption.

ANS Prasad called on Chief Minister M K Stalin to enforce a CBI investigation into Nehru's alleged bribery offenses. He emphasized the need for Minister Nehru to uphold ethical standards by resigning and cooperating with the probe. Failure to resign should prompt immediate action from CM Stalin to dismiss him, Prasad asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

