PM Modi Encourages Students to Overcome Exam Stress with Confidence

As the examination season escalates across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered words of encouragement to students facing intense academic pressures. Speaking on the 131st episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi urged students to maintain their confidence, rebuff stress, and focus on their preparations ahead of the impending Class X and XII board exams.

PM Modi advised students to embrace any doubt or anxiety as a normal part of exam time. Emphasizing that past generations have shared similar feelings, he assured students they are not alone in their concerns, and reiterated that true value lies not just in marks but in personal effort and dedication.

Encouraging open dialogues with parents and teachers, Modi reinforced the belief that student worth extends beyond grades. Recognizing the influential role educators play, Modi cited his own mentors' impact and celebrated the expansion of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative into a significant national dialogue.

With unique initiatives like holding student dialogues aboard a cruise on the Brahmaputra River in Assam, this year's PPC signaled a fresh approach to connecting with students nationwide. With this expansive reach, PM Modi remains confident in the students' potential to excel and achieve unprecedented success.

(With inputs from agencies.)