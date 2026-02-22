Left Menu

PM Modi Encourages Students to Overcome Exam Stress with Confidence

During his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Modi urged Indian students to focus on strengths rather than stress during exams. Highlighting that self-worth isn't measured by grades, he advocated for open communication with teachers and parents. Modi praised the role of educators and expanded PPC initiatives across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 12:14 IST
PM Modi Encourages Students to Overcome Exam Stress with Confidence
Students giving their exams (Photo: x/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the examination season escalates across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered words of encouragement to students facing intense academic pressures. Speaking on the 131st episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi urged students to maintain their confidence, rebuff stress, and focus on their preparations ahead of the impending Class X and XII board exams.

PM Modi advised students to embrace any doubt or anxiety as a normal part of exam time. Emphasizing that past generations have shared similar feelings, he assured students they are not alone in their concerns, and reiterated that true value lies not just in marks but in personal effort and dedication.

Encouraging open dialogues with parents and teachers, Modi reinforced the belief that student worth extends beyond grades. Recognizing the influential role educators play, Modi cited his own mentors' impact and celebrated the expansion of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative into a significant national dialogue.

With unique initiatives like holding student dialogues aboard a cruise on the Brahmaputra River in Assam, this year's PPC signaled a fresh approach to connecting with students nationwide. With this expansive reach, PM Modi remains confident in the students' potential to excel and achieve unprecedented success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terrorist killed in ongoing operation by security forces in J-K's Kishtwar district: Officials.

Terrorist killed in ongoing operation by security forces in J-K's Kishtwar d...

 India
2
Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

 India
3
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

 India
4
Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026