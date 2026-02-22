Left Menu

AI Summit in India: Innovations in Livestock and Cultural Preservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's advancements in artificial intelligence during his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast. Highlighting how AI aids in animal treatment and cultural preservation, Modi also warned against digital fraud. He celebrated Indian-origin players' success in the T20 World Cup and honored J Jayalalithaa's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 12:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India's developments in artificial intelligence, particularly in animal healthcare and cultural preservation. Speaking during his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, he noted how AI has equipped farmers to monitor livestock and dairy operations continuously. Modi revealed that global leaders attending the AI Summit were profoundly impressed by these innovations.

Modi also took the opportunity to alert citizens about the increasing threat of online financial scams. He urged the public to cooperate with necessary measures like KYC updates as a preventative security measure. The prime minister's warnings came at a pivotal moment as digital fraud continues to challenge security systems.

Acknowledging India's global footprint, Modi highlighted how players of Indian origin are elevating Canada's cricket team in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Additionally, he paid homage to J Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary and celebrated the revival of the Mamangam tradition in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

