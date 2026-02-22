AI Summit in India: Innovations in Livestock and Cultural Preservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India's developments in artificial intelligence, particularly in animal healthcare and cultural preservation. Speaking during his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, he noted how AI has equipped farmers to monitor livestock and dairy operations continuously. Modi revealed that global leaders attending the AI Summit were profoundly impressed by these innovations.

Modi also took the opportunity to alert citizens about the increasing threat of online financial scams. He urged the public to cooperate with necessary measures like KYC updates as a preventative security measure. The prime minister's warnings came at a pivotal moment as digital fraud continues to challenge security systems.

Acknowledging India's global footprint, Modi highlighted how players of Indian origin are elevating Canada's cricket team in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Additionally, he paid homage to J Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary and celebrated the revival of the Mamangam tradition in Kerala.

