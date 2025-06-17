Air India Crash Sparks Intense Scrutiny from Safety Regulator

India's aviation safety watchdog has called upon Air India to furnish the training records of pilots and dispatchers involved in last week's fatal crash, which claimed at least 271 lives. This investigation marks a critical step in understanding the factors leading to the tragic incident.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also instructed all flying schools to conduct thorough training compliance checks. According to confidential memos accessed by Reuters, the DGCA emphasizes this as part of a broader regulatory review of the crash while seeking information on actions taken following recent audits of Air India.

The incident poses significant challenges for Air India and Boeing, amid efforts to restore confidence in their safety measures. Meanwhile, calls for rigorous compliance in aviation operations continue to gain momentum, underscored by the DGCA's directives for flying schools and airport emergency planning.

