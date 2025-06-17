Delhi's Deadly Roads: Despite Decrease in Fatalities, Injury Rates Rise

In Delhi, fatal road crashes have decreased in the initial months of 2025 compared to last year, yet the toll remains concerning, with nearly four lives lost daily.

Data from Delhi Police cites 2,235 road accidents from January to May, leading to 577 deaths and 2,187 injuries. While this represents a slight decline from 2024's statistics, the challenge of combating road violence persists.

Notably, injuries have increased, indicating changes in the nature of these accidents. The deadliest month was March with 137 fatal crashes. April witnessed fewer fatal accidents but the highest injuries, pointing to more severe high-impact collisions.

