Delhi's Deadly Roads: Despite Decrease in Fatalities, Injury Rates Rise

Despite a decrease in fatal road crashes in Delhi for the first five months of 2025 compared to 2024, the city’s high accident toll remains concerning. The data reveals an increase in injury rates, with major accidents shifting in nature, suggesting a need for improved road safety measures.

Updated: 17-06-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:42 IST
Delhi's Deadly Roads: Despite Decrease in Fatalities, Injury Rates Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Delhi, fatal road crashes have decreased in the initial months of 2025 compared to last year, yet the toll remains concerning, with nearly four lives lost daily.

Data from Delhi Police cites 2,235 road accidents from January to May, leading to 577 deaths and 2,187 injuries. While this represents a slight decline from 2024's statistics, the challenge of combating road violence persists.

Notably, injuries have increased, indicating changes in the nature of these accidents. The deadliest month was March with 137 fatal crashes. April witnessed fewer fatal accidents but the highest injuries, pointing to more severe high-impact collisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

