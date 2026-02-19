Eye Catastrophe: Cataract Surgeries Result in Vision Loss and Infections

Nine patients had to have an eye removed and nine others lost vision in one eye following cataract surgery at a private hospital, leading authorities to seal the facility and launch an investigation. The surgeries occurred during an eye camp at New Rajesh Hitech Hospital on February 1, affecting 30 patients.

Within a day of surgery, several patients reported severe pain and discharge from the operated eye. Eighteen developed infections and were referred to hospitals in Delhi, Lucknow, and Varanasi. A health department culture test confirmed bacterial infection, with surgeries conducted under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena and CMO Dr. Rajesh Jha indicated a serious lapse had occurred. Legal actions might follow if the inquiry finds negligence. Patients who suffered complications were discharged mere hours post-surgery, prompting concerns and treatments in specialized facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)