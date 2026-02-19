Zimbabwe Pioneers Lenacapavir Rollout to Curb HIV Infections

Zimbabwe's health officials launched the HIV prevention drug lenacapavir, positioning the nation among the pioneers worldwide in utilizing this long-acting medication to reduce new HIV infections.

Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora announced the initiative, supported by U.S. and Global Fund financing, intending to reach over 46,000 high-risk individuals at 24 nationwide sites. Mombeshora highlighted the move as a significant step in Zimbabwe's fight against HIV, underlining the country's dedication to eliminating AIDS as a public threat.

With lenacapavir being a biannual subcutaneous injection, it addresses adherence issues seen with daily oral PrEP. Developed by Gilead Sciences, its phased introduction follows Zimbabwe's impressive progress in meeting UNAIDS' 95-95-95 treatment targets. Community leaders like Melody Dengu already advocate for its use, encouraging local uptake in high HIV burden regions.

