Zimbabwe Pioneers Lenacapavir Rollout to Curb HIV Infections

Zimbabwe is one of the first countries to introduce the HIV prevention drug lenacapavir. The program aims to target over 46,000 high-risk individuals, backed by U.S. funding and the Global Fund. Lenacapavir offers an alternative to daily oral PrEP pills, fitting into Zimbabwe's wider HIV prevention strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:18 IST
Zimbabwe's health officials launched the HIV prevention drug lenacapavir, positioning the nation among the pioneers worldwide in utilizing this long-acting medication to reduce new HIV infections.

Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora announced the initiative, supported by U.S. and Global Fund financing, intending to reach over 46,000 high-risk individuals at 24 nationwide sites. Mombeshora highlighted the move as a significant step in Zimbabwe's fight against HIV, underlining the country's dedication to eliminating AIDS as a public threat.

With lenacapavir being a biannual subcutaneous injection, it addresses adherence issues seen with daily oral PrEP. Developed by Gilead Sciences, its phased introduction follows Zimbabwe's impressive progress in meeting UNAIDS' 95-95-95 treatment targets. Community leaders like Melody Dengu already advocate for its use, encouraging local uptake in high HIV burden regions.

