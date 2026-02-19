Zimbabwe Pioneers Lenacapavir Rollout to Curb HIV Infections
Zimbabwe is one of the first countries to introduce the HIV prevention drug lenacapavir. The program aims to target over 46,000 high-risk individuals, backed by U.S. funding and the Global Fund. Lenacapavir offers an alternative to daily oral PrEP pills, fitting into Zimbabwe's wider HIV prevention strategy.
Zimbabwe's health officials launched the HIV prevention drug lenacapavir, positioning the nation among the pioneers worldwide in utilizing this long-acting medication to reduce new HIV infections.
Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora announced the initiative, supported by U.S. and Global Fund financing, intending to reach over 46,000 high-risk individuals at 24 nationwide sites. Mombeshora highlighted the move as a significant step in Zimbabwe's fight against HIV, underlining the country's dedication to eliminating AIDS as a public threat.
With lenacapavir being a biannual subcutaneous injection, it addresses adherence issues seen with daily oral PrEP. Developed by Gilead Sciences, its phased introduction follows Zimbabwe's impressive progress in meeting UNAIDS' 95-95-95 treatment targets. Community leaders like Melody Dengu already advocate for its use, encouraging local uptake in high HIV burden regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
