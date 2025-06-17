Left Menu

Air India's London Flight Cancellation Amid Airspace Crisis

Following a crash and airspace restrictions, Air India's newly coded flight from Ahmedabad to London has been cancelled. The suspension is due to precautionary checks, not technical snags, with alternative arrangements and refunds offered to passengers. The crash impacted 270 lives, sparking resumed services under a new code.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:43 IST
Air India's London Flight Cancellation Amid Airspace Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India's newly coded flight from Ahmedabad to London was cancelled due to airspace restrictions and precautionary checks, as confirmed on Tuesday. This decision followed the June 12 crash of the AI-171, necessitating a new flight code, AI-159.

The airline, owned by the Tata Group, denied any technical issues causing the cancellation. Instead, they attributed the disruption to longer turnaround times due to stringent checks. The company has assured passengers of alternative travel arrangements and offered refunds or rescheduling options.

In the aftermath of the crash, where 270 lives were affected, flights resumed under a new code, underscoring the continued challenges posed by regional airspace restrictions, particularly due to Iran's closure amid ongoing conflicts with Israel.

TRENDING

1
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025