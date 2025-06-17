Air India's London Flight Cancellation Amid Airspace Crisis

Air India's newly coded flight from Ahmedabad to London was cancelled due to airspace restrictions and precautionary checks, as confirmed on Tuesday. This decision followed the June 12 crash of the AI-171, necessitating a new flight code, AI-159.

The airline, owned by the Tata Group, denied any technical issues causing the cancellation. Instead, they attributed the disruption to longer turnaround times due to stringent checks. The company has assured passengers of alternative travel arrangements and offered refunds or rescheduling options.

In the aftermath of the crash, where 270 lives were affected, flights resumed under a new code, underscoring the continued challenges posed by regional airspace restrictions, particularly due to Iran's closure amid ongoing conflicts with Israel.