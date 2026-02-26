IMF Boosts Egypt's Economic Stand with $2.3 Billion Loan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has sanctioned Egypt's access to $2.3 billion from an earlier approved loan, citing the country's progress in achieving economic stability and lowering inflation.

IMF's statement highlighted that Egypt's GDP grew by 4.4% and praised government reforms for driving a widespread economic recovery. However, the IMF warned of uneven progress, with substantial state control hindering more substantial growth.

The Egyptian economy continues to grapple with challenges from global conflicts and trade route disruptions affecting key revenue streams, like the Suez Canal, while a significant portion of the population remains impoverished.

(With inputs from agencies.)