Nitin Gadkari Reviews Nationwide Rollout of PM RAHAT Scheme

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Thursday convened a high-level review meeting to fast-track the seamless nationwide implementation of the PM RAHAT (Road Accident Victims’ Hospitalization and Assured Treatment) Scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2026.

The meeting, chaired by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari, along with Ministers of State Shri Ajay Tamta and Shri Harsh Malhotra, assessed preparedness across States and Union Territories for operationalising the cashless treatment framework for road accident victims.

Senior officials from MoRTH, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, National Health Authority (NHA), NIC, PFMS, State Health Agencies, and Directors General of Police participated, reflecting a coordinated “whole-of-government” approach.

Addressing India’s Road Fatality Challenge

India records one of the highest numbers of road accident fatalities globally each year. Government data and medical studies suggest that nearly 50% of road accident deaths can be prevented if victims receive hospital care within the “Golden Hour” — the first hour after injury.

The PM RAHAT Scheme seeks to institutionalise this life-saving window through a cashless, tech-enabled emergency care mechanism.

Cashless Treatment up to ₹1.5 Lakh

Under PM RAHAT:

Every eligible road accident victim, on any category of road, is entitled to cashless treatment up to ₹1.5 lakh per victim .

Coverage is available for 7 days from the date of accident .

Stabilisation treatment is provided for: Up to 24 hours in non-life-threatening cases Up to 48 hours in life-threatening cases , subject to police authentication on the integrated system



The scheme ensures that treatment begins immediately without financial barriers, while digital verification runs parallel in the background.

112 Helpline Integration for Golden Hour Response

The scheme is integrated with the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 112 helpline, enabling swift coordination between emergency responders, police and hospitals.

Victims, Rah-Veer (Good Samaritans), or any bystander at the accident site can dial 112 to:

Identify the nearest designated hospital

Request ambulance assistance

Trigger real-time coordination among police and healthcare authorities

Officials said this integration is critical to ensuring that victims reach medical facilities within the Golden Hour.

Tech Backbone: eDAR and TMS 2.0 Integration

PM RAHAT operates on a robust digital architecture combining:

Electronic Detailed Accident Report (eDAR) platform of MoRTH

Transaction Management System (TMS 2.0) of the National Health Authority

The integration enables a seamless digital chain from:

Accident reporting → Hospital admission → Police authentication → Treatment → Claim processing → Final payment.

Police confirmation must be completed within defined timelines:

24 hours for non-life-threatening cases

48 hours for life-threatening cases

This framework balances accountability with uninterrupted emergency care.

Financial Assurance Through MVAF

Reimbursements to hospitals will be processed through the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVAF).

Funding sources include:

Contributions from General Insurance Companies in insured vehicle cases

Government of India budgetary allocation in uninsured and Hit & Run cases

Claims approved by State Health Agencies will be settled within 10 days, ensuring financial certainty for hospitals and encouraging their continued participation.

District-Level Grievance Redressal

To strengthen accountability, grievances will be handled by a Grievance Redressal Officer nominated by the District Road Safety Committee, chaired by the District Collector/District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner.

This decentralised mechanism ensures timely resolution at the district level.

States Signal Readiness

Transport and Health Ministers from various States and UTs, along with senior bureaucrats and DGPs, participated in the meeting. States reported progress on:

Onboarding onto TMS 2.0

Creation of PFMS credentials by District Collectors

Expansion and preparedness of designated hospital networks

Integration of emergency response systems

The review focused on ensuring platform readiness, governance protocols and grievance redressal systems before full-scale operationalisation.

Toward a Safer Road Ecosystem

Officials described PM RAHAT as a landmark reform aimed at eliminating financial hesitation in emergency treatment and strengthening India’s road safety ecosystem.

By combining digital integration, time-bound authentication, assured reimbursement and nationwide emergency response linkage, the scheme seeks to dramatically improve survival outcomes for accident victims.

The deliberations underscored strong inter-ministerial coordination and collective commitment to operationalise PM RAHAT effectively across the country, ensuring that no road accident victim is denied timely, cashless medical care.