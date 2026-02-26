Left Menu

Tech Stocks' Wild Ride: AI Boom Blip or Emergence of New Trends?

The recent technology stock rally halted as Nvidia shares fell despite strong results, sparking concerns around AI investments. Several stocks faltered, including Alphabet, while others like Salesforce gained. The market remains volatile with investors skeptical of AI spending returns amidst broader economic developments, including U.S.-Iran talks affecting energy prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced declines on Thursday as technology stock momentum stalled, with Nvidia shares dropping 3.6% despite robust quarterly results. Investor caution about AI trades surfaced, impacting the broader market.

Market strategist Jeff Schulze noted that AI investment concerns overshadowed Nvidia's performance, leading to wider declines in semiconductor and megacap stocks. Sectors like software services saw gains, highlighting market volatility and varied sector performances.

Amid geopolitical tensions, with U.S-Iran talks ongoing, investors adjusted strategies. February proved turbulent for equities as AI skepticism grew. Among notable movements, J.M. Smucker rose on strong earnings, while C3.ai and Trade Desk faced revenue pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

