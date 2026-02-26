Tech Stocks' Wild Ride: AI Boom Blip or Emergence of New Trends?

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced declines on Thursday as technology stock momentum stalled, with Nvidia shares dropping 3.6% despite robust quarterly results. Investor caution about AI trades surfaced, impacting the broader market.

Market strategist Jeff Schulze noted that AI investment concerns overshadowed Nvidia's performance, leading to wider declines in semiconductor and megacap stocks. Sectors like software services saw gains, highlighting market volatility and varied sector performances.

Amid geopolitical tensions, with U.S-Iran talks ongoing, investors adjusted strategies. February proved turbulent for equities as AI skepticism grew. Among notable movements, J.M. Smucker rose on strong earnings, while C3.ai and Trade Desk faced revenue pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)