Supreme Court Urged to Decide on Syrian Migrant Protections

The Trump administration has made a petition to the Supreme Court to terminate legal protections allowing Syrian migrants to remain in the U.S. legally. The move comes as an emergency appeal to overturn a New York judge's ruling blocking the Department of Homeland Security's decision.

Despite an appeals court supporting the lower court decision, the administration seeks to maintain its immigration policies by arguing the similarity to an earlier case involving Venezuelan migrants. The government insists on immediate action, drawing parallels with the legal standing of other migrant groups.

This legal protection changes would impact approximately 6,100 Syrian migrants. These individuals, fleeing armed conflict, could face losing their work authorization and potential deportation if the current status protections are removed.

