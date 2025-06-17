Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Inaugurates India's Largest In-Plant Railway Siding at Manesar

Maruti Suzuki's Manesar facility now hosts India's largest automobile in-plant railway siding, launched under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan. Developed as part of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, this endeavor marks a significant step towards sustainable logistics, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and enhance multi-modal connectivity.

India's largest automobile in-plant railway siding at Maruti Manesar facility starts operation (Images: X/@NayabSainiBJP). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) has achieved a new milestone with the inauguration of India's largest in-plant railway siding at its Manesar facility in Haryana. The significant event was attended by Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

This strategic development is part of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC), a 126 Km project running from Sonipat to Palwal. The Manesar facility's siding, registered under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, is a joint venture executed by Haryana Orbital Rail Corporation Ltd. MSIL has invested a total of Rs 452 crore in the project, alongside the Haryana government's support.

Aimed at boosting green logistics, the railway siding is expected to prevent 175,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually and save 60 million litres of fuel by increasing railway dispatches to 35% by the 2030-31 fiscal year. Spanning 46 acres, the facility includes advanced features like fully electrified tracks and a two-floor station building, facilitating dispatches to 380 cities nationwide.

