Left Menu

India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations

India's drug regulator has inspected most of the country's cough syrup makers due to compliance lapses following deadly contaminations. The initiative aims to improve standards and protect the industry's global reputation as a pharmaceutical leader while adopting FDA-level practices and leveraging AI for better oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:58 IST
India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's drug regulator has launched extensive inspections, covering nearly 90% of the nation's cough syrup manufacturers, amidst rising scrutiny following reports of contaminated syrups linked to child deaths both domestically and internationally.

The investigation was prompted by the discovery of Coldrif, a cough syrup tainted with diethylene glycol, which led to 24 fatalities last year. Authorities have pledged rigorous action against non-compliance to eradicate malpractice in the industry, emphasized Rajeev Raghuvanshi, the Drugs Controller General of India.

In a move to elevate standards to match the U.S. FDA, the agency is addressing staff shortages, hastening drug approvals, and enhancing resources. The introduction of flexible roles and AI applications are part of broader efforts to restore confidence in India's pharmaceutical credentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Train Accident Severely Injures Passenger

Tragic Train Accident Severely Injures Passenger

 India
2
Supreme Court Takes on Airline Fare Exploitation: Centre to Respond

Supreme Court Takes on Airline Fare Exploitation: Centre to Respond

 India
3
Duterte Faces ICC Charges: The War on Drugs Trial Unfolds

Duterte Faces ICC Charges: The War on Drugs Trial Unfolds

 Global
4
Mystery of the Pabbar River: Unraveling the Shimla Murder Case

Mystery of the Pabbar River: Unraveling the Shimla Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026