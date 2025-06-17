Air India Flight Disruption: Delhi-Paris Routes Affected

Air India has canceled its Delhi-to-Paris flight scheduled for Tuesday after pre-flight checks revealed an issue, the airline announced. The problem is currently being addressed, Air India stated, affecting both directions of the route between Delhi and Paris.

As a result, the return flight AI142 from Paris to Delhi, originally scheduled for June 18, has also been canceled. The airline cited restrictions on night operations at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport as a further reason for the cancellations.

Air India has responded by providing hotel accommodations for affected passengers, offering full refunds or complimentary rescheduling options. The airline is actively working to make alternative travel arrangements to ensure passengers reach their destinations as soon as possible.