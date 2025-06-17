Stranded in Cyprus: Israelis Seek to Return Amid Air Travel Chaos

As tensions rise between Israel and Iran, the unexpected closure of Israeli airspace has left over 50,000 Israelis stranded worldwide. Cyprus, due to its proximity, has become a focal point for those trying to return home, but logistical challenges abound.

On the island, Rabbi Arie Zeev Raskin of Larnaca finds his synagogue bustling with Israelis who were either en route to Israel or visiting Cyprus when flights were halted. Many travelers face emotional strains, with urgent family and medical needs at stake, while others are anxious to return for significant personal events like weddings.

Israel's Transport Minister Miri Regev has announced coordinated rescue efforts involving airlines and the military, though these are expected to take time. Meanwhile, stranded citizens are advised to remain patient, as the situation is systematically addressed despite frustrations over slow progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)