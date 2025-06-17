Left Menu

Stranded in Cyprus: Israelis Seek to Return Amid Air Travel Chaos

Amid tensions between Israel and Iran, Israeli airspace closures have left thousands stranded abroad, particularly in Cyprus. With limited options, Israelis face a tough journey home, seeking accommodation and alternative travel routes. The Israeli government works with airlines for phased rescue operations, but challenges persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:12 IST
Stranded in Cyprus: Israelis Seek to Return Amid Air Travel Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As tensions rise between Israel and Iran, the unexpected closure of Israeli airspace has left over 50,000 Israelis stranded worldwide. Cyprus, due to its proximity, has become a focal point for those trying to return home, but logistical challenges abound.

On the island, Rabbi Arie Zeev Raskin of Larnaca finds his synagogue bustling with Israelis who were either en route to Israel or visiting Cyprus when flights were halted. Many travelers face emotional strains, with urgent family and medical needs at stake, while others are anxious to return for significant personal events like weddings.

Israel's Transport Minister Miri Regev has announced coordinated rescue efforts involving airlines and the military, though these are expected to take time. Meanwhile, stranded citizens are advised to remain patient, as the situation is systematically addressed despite frustrations over slow progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025