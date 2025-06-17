Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Crash DNA Identifications Underway

In the aftermath of the devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad, authorities have identified 163 of the 270 victims through DNA matching. The crash resulted in 242 in-flight fatalities and 29 ground deaths. Efforts continue to identify remaining victims and deliver closure to affected families.

In the wake of the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 270 lives, authorities have so far identified 163 victims using DNA profiling. To date, 124 bodies have been returned to grieving families, providing some measure of closure amid this heart-wrenching incident.

The task of identifying victims has been challenging as many bodies were either charred or seriously damaged. Authorities, however, are making steady progress, with Medical Superintendent Dr. Rakesh Joshi affirming that DNA matching is expected to be completed soon.

The crash aftermath continues to unfold, with nine out of 71 injured individuals still receiving medical care. Clarifying earlier reports, Dr. Joshi stated that only four BJ Medical College students perished, despite rumors suggesting otherwise. The community mourns not just those lost on board but also the 29 victims on the ground.

