Air India Grounds Dreamliners: Global Flight Disruptions

Air India cancelled six international flights on Tuesday, including routes to London and Dubai, due to aircraft availability issues and increased checks on its Dreamliner fleet. The cancellations are part of routine checks mandated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for all Air India flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Air India cancelled six international flights on Tuesday, citing various reasons, including the need for enhanced checks on its Dreamliner fleet. Affected routes include London-Amritsar and Delhi-Dubai, with passengers experiencing travel disruptions amid the changes.

The airline confirmed additional route cancellations, such as Bengaluru-London, Delhi-Vienna, Delhi-Paris, and Mumbai-San Francisco, as it continues to deal with operational complexities. The non-availability of aircraft led to the scrapping of the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick service earlier the same day.

Air India emphasized that these cancellations are linked to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) mandated checks across its flight operations. The carrier operates Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, servicing destinations in the UK and Europe, and remains committed to complying with regulatory standards to ensure passenger safety.

